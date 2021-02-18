Advertisement

21-year-old Manley returns home to take reigns of Notre Dame girls basketball

Former Irish player is a junior at WVU’s Reed College of Media
Manley
Manley(wdtv)
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former Notre Dame high school guard Julia Manley is 21 years old & a junior at WVU’s Reed College of Media.

She’s also the Lady Irish new girls basketball coach.

She is believed to be the youngest varsity head coach in the state, and most likely in the nation.

Manley fills the shoes of former Irish head man Bob Martino who resigned in September.

The Lady Irish were in jeopardy of not having a season because of a lack of players. When Manley was hired, she was able to recruit just enough, 8 players, to assemble a team.

Notre Dame begins their first season in AA on March 3 against Trinity.

