$258K awarded to WVU for COVID-19 research project

Generic Coronavirus
Generic Coronavirus(Associated Press)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The National Science Foundation (NSF) awarded $258,719 to West Virginia University Research Corporation for a project to examine COVID-19 related information and misinformation on social distancing and isolation practices within closed religious communities, announced U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV).

“The National Science Foundation has been a great partner for West Virginia and our universities, and I’m pleased they are continuing to invest in West Virginia University, a leader in many research fields. During the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever that West Virginians and Americans receive correct information regarding COVID-19 and appropriate safety protocols. I look forward to seeing the benefits of this important and timely research and I will continue to push for funding that helps research projects in the Mountain State succeed,” said Senator Manchin.

“West Virginia University is home to one of the top research institutions in the nation, and communities across our state have benefitted from the important work being done in Morgantown,” Senator Capito said. “I’m glad to see their research capabilities are not only being recognized, but supported through key investments like this one.”

