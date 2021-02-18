Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | February 18th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Winter Storm Warning remains in place for the entirety of the day, as snowfall is expected until Friday morning. Fresh snow falls through the morning hours, and then transitions to rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. As the rain falls on the snow, it creates plenty of slick surfaces, since it will likely freeze on the ground, so icing will be a major concern over night and for the Friday commute. On Friday morning, we continue to see more snowfall, and it tapers off in the afternoon. We expect a total accumulation anywhere from 1-4 inches of snowfall in the lower elevations, with about 4 to 7 in the upper elevations by the end of the event. Then, we dry out for Saturday and Sunday, with cold temperatures but clear skies on Saturday and some warmer temperatures on Sunday (we may see 40)! On Monday morning, more snow starts to make its way into the area, so we wake up the flurries to start the week. The snow mixes with rain in the later morning and early afternoon, and the precipitation lightens up by the evening. We could see some scattered mixed showers on Tuesday afternoon and evening, but Wednesday looks clear, and Thursday appears to be calm as well. Stay safe on the roads and sidewalks and enjoy the snowflakes!

Today: Cold, snowy, and slippery. High: 33.

Tonight: Scattered flurries. Low: 29.

Friday: Morning snow, drier afternoon. High: 32.

Saturday: Scattered flurries through the morning, with a clearer afternoon. High: 31.

