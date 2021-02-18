Baldy, Trinity girls optimistic about move up to AA

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Trinity Christian girls basketball returned to the practice court on Monday

Trinity went 11-11 in 2020 and was knocked out of the sectional tournament on a buzzer beater from Clay-Battelle, 35-34.

The Warriors return three starters in senior guard Jaclyn Smith, junior forward Maggie Mercure & junior guard Olivia Austin.

“Jacyln & Maggie have really been the leaders all summer and that’s who we expect to continue to be the leaders in practice & on the court,” head coach Mike Baldy said.

However, no starting spot is guaranteed.

Baldy said he anticipates three freshman in the starting lineup this season. The Warriors only had 8 players suit up last year. This season, he’s had 13 in the first week of practice.

