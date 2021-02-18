Advertisement

Boston barber accidentally stabs himself after slipping at work

‘When I slipped … put my hands out to catch my fall’
By WBZ staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BOSTON (WBZ) – A Boston man is lucky to be alive after a freak accident sent him to the hospital for emergency open-heart surgery.

Barber Steve Silva said a pair of scissors he was carrying came within half an inch of giving him a life-threatening injury.

A surveillance video at the Boston Barber Co. shows him suddenly tripping as he was cutting a client’s hair on Friday.

“When I slipped … put my hands out to catch my fall,” Silva said.

That’s when the scissors punctured his chest and damaged an artery.

The video shows co-worker Sarah and client Max rushing to his aid.

“She got paper towels. Max got regular towels, switching them back and forth,” Silva said.

The two applied pressure until first responders arrived.

Out of the intensive care unit, but still recovering in the hospital, Silva hasn’t lost his sense of humor.

He said there’s only one thing he plans to change in the aftermath of the barbershop accident.

“I think I’ll get some no-slip shoes maybe,” Silva chuckled.

