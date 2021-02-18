Clarksburg man allegedly points gun at woman “in a threatening manner”

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man has been charged with prohibited person in possession of a firearm after allegedly pointing a gun at a woman.

On Feb 8., police say they responded to a brandishing complaint on Hoffman Avenue. According to the police report, the victim told police that a black man came onto her property and caused a disturbance, the victim told him to leave. The victim said the man pulled a handgun out from his waistband and pointed it in a threatening manner at her and two others, the report stated.

Police say they found and identified the man as James Dee McKinney, 37, of Clarksburg. Police also say that McKinney placed himself at the scene.

After looking into McKinney’s criminal history, police learned that he is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to multiple felony convictions in 2003, including the sale of cocaine.

McKinney is charged with prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

