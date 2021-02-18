Doddridge County’s Devinney inks with Alderson Broaddus Sprint Football

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Doddridge County kicker DJ Devinney inked with Alderson Broaddus Sprint Football on Wednesday.

Devinney was a first team all-state selection in 2020, hitting 6 of his 8 field goal attempts. He also punted 18 times and averaged 31 yards per punt.

He will kick & punt for head coach Brad Jett’s Battlers next season.

