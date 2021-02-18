Fairmont State sweeps Notre Dame in hoops double-header

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State men’s and women’s basketball both picked up wins over Notre Dame on Wednesday evening at Joe Retton Arena.

WOMEN

The Fighting Falcons (4-8) snapped a 4-game losing streak, escaping last year’s conference tournament runner-up Notre Dame (10-3), 86-83.

Senior guard Sierra Kotchman led the way with 26 points and freshman Alyssa DeAngelo added 19.

Jada Marone had 20 points for ND.

BATTLE OF THE FALCONS 🦅 @FairmontWbb erases an 8️⃣-point second half deficit and gets a last-second stop to upset first-place Notre Dame, 86-83. 🏀 @fsfalcons @StephanieAnderson pic.twitter.com/V7wCiMOWci — Darren Zaslau (@Zaslau5News) February 18, 2021

MEN

The Fighting Falcons (9-2) downed Notre Dame (4-8), 94-84 to win its fifth consecutive game. Junior guard Isaiah Sanders led the way with a career-best 31 points with 7 threes. Sophomore guard Zyon Dobbs added a career-high 21 points and Cole VonHandorf had 17.

Marquise Johnson paced NDC with 18 points.

Isaiah Sanders (@zaysanders10_) joins the 5 Sports Podcast and what happens next? 🎙 @WDTVSports



He’s 5️⃣ of 6️⃣ from three for 1️⃣5️⃣ points already midway through the first ‼️ 🔥 @Fairmont_Hoops up on Notre Dame, 33-20. 8:04 1st. 🏀 @fsfalcons @CoachTimKoenig pic.twitter.com/hMdEdC0Fv0 — Darren Zaslau (@Zaslau5News) February 18, 2021

