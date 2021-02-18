Fairmont State sweeps Notre Dame in hoops double-header
Men down Falcons 94-84, Women defeat ND, 86-83
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State men’s and women’s basketball both picked up wins over Notre Dame on Wednesday evening at Joe Retton Arena.
WOMEN
The Fighting Falcons (4-8) snapped a 4-game losing streak, escaping last year’s conference tournament runner-up Notre Dame (10-3), 86-83.
Senior guard Sierra Kotchman led the way with 26 points and freshman Alyssa DeAngelo added 19.
Jada Marone had 20 points for ND.
MEN
The Fighting Falcons (9-2) downed Notre Dame (4-8), 94-84 to win its fifth consecutive game. Junior guard Isaiah Sanders led the way with a career-best 31 points with 7 threes. Sophomore guard Zyon Dobbs added a career-high 21 points and Cole VonHandorf had 17.
Marquise Johnson paced NDC with 18 points.
