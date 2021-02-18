Advertisement

Health officials report 355 new cases of COVID-19, 11 additional deaths in W.Va.

The WV DHHR is reporting 11 new COVID-19 deaths.
The WV DHHR is reporting 11 new COVID-19 deaths.(AP images)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 355 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Thursday.

It brings the total count to 128,760.

255,950 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 149,889 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials also reported 11 additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Thursday bringing the death count to 2,236.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 72-year old female from Lewis County, an 81-year old female from Upshur County, a 91-year old female from Wood County, a 68-year old male from Kanawha County, a 101-year old female from Harrison County, an 84-year old female from Wood County, a 67-year old female from Taylor County, a 93-year old male from Webster County, an 87-year old female from Wood County, a 70-year old male from Harrison County, and an 83-year old female from Berkeley County.

“We are deeply saddened to report the deaths of more West Virginians due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We extend our deepest sympathies to these families.”

DHHR officials said 10,088 cases are currently active.

According to data from the DHHR, 301 patients are currently hospitalized, 57 patients are in ICU, and 25 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,162), Berkeley (9,500), Boone (1,533), Braxton (767), Brooke (1,982), Cabell (7,655), Calhoun (218), Clay (370), Doddridge (451), Fayette (2,578), Gilmer (695), Grant (1,043), Greenbrier (2,369), Hampshire (1,490), Hancock (2,561), Hardy (1,256), Harrison (4,781), Jackson (1,637), Jefferson (3,550), Kanawha (11,766), Lewis (1,004), Lincoln (1,196), Logan (2,616), Marion (3,597), Marshall (2,968), Mason (1,746), McDowell (1,332), Mercer (4,126), Mineral (2,565), Mingo (2,080), Monongalia (7,690), Monroe (929), Morgan (907), Nicholas (1,151), Ohio (3,561), Pendleton (615), Pleasants (793), Pocahontas (578), Preston (2,496), Putnam (4,104), Raleigh (4,549), Randolph (2,349), Ritchie (602), Roane (486), Summers (695), Taylor (1,071), Tucker (492), Tyler (607), Upshur (1,634), Wayne (2,574), Webster (285), Wetzel (1,057), Wirt (341), Wood (6,888), Wyoming (1,712).

