Highland Community Builders awarded grant to help with homelessness in West Virginia

(WBAY)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
W.Va (WDTV) - Highland Community Builders, Inc. was awarded an Emergency Solutions Grant – CARES Act grant by the West Virginia Development Office to help those experiencing homelessness in West Virginia.

This funding will be available to serve people at-risk or experiencing homelessness in Randolph, Barbour, Tucker, Webster, Upshur and Lewis Counties. This program will assist with rent, utilities and security deposits.

Highland Community Builders estimates the ability to serve 150 people with this grant funding from Feb. 1 to Jan. 31.

All households will be prioritized based on need, using the WV Coalition to End Homelessness (WVCEH) Coordinated Entry System (CES).

Families or individuals who believe they are eligible for this grant funding may contact our office via email at RRHelp@rchawv.org or via 304-642-1414.  The office is open Monday thru Friday 10 am to 4 pm.

