Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | February 17, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tonight will be another snowy night, as a large area of low-pressure brings snow into the region. The snow starts coming in after 11 PM and sticks around until the early-morning hours, with some heavy snowfall at times. Then, as we warm up, snow turns into rain and some wintry mix in the lowlands, with more wintry mix in the mountains. Overnight, we go back to snow, as temperatures drop. The system then leaves early-morning Friday, with the remaining precipitation being snow showers. It’s likely that well see at least 3 to 6 inches of snow in the lowlands, with the mountains seeing higher snow totals. Because of this, the NWS offices in Charleston and Pittsburgh have issued Winter Storm Warnings for all of West Virginia, with only a few northern WV counties in a Winter Weather Advisory, from midnight tonight to 7 AM Friday, as they’re concerned about 3 to 5 inches of snow. The mountain counties might see 6 to 9 inches of snow, with some mountainous areas, such as in Pocahontas and Webster counties, seeing up to 0.2 inches of ice accumulation. The lowlands are concerned about seeing 3 to 8 inches of snow and some ice, so if you’re traveling down I-79, those highways will be slick. They last until 10 AM Friday at the latest. This will mean slick road conditions across much of WV, so take your time traveling and keep supplies in your vehicles just in case. Snow finally stops falling Friday night, before we deal with a bitterly cold Saturday morning. Sunday will involve highs in the low-40s, before another low-pressure system brings more rain and snow showers next week.

Tonight: Snow starts coming in for the overnight hours, starting after 11 PM. Much of the heavy snow comes during this time, heading into tomorrow morning, so road conditions will be slick. Low: 25.

Tomorrow: After a snowy morning, during the later-morning and early-afternoon hours, the snow transitions to rain as warmer air starts pushing into our area, although some rain/snow mix is possible too. Out in the mountains, wintry mix is likely, and we might see some freezing rain too. High: 34.

Friday: The main system finally leaves by the mid-morning hours, but remaining moisture and cold air allow for snow showers until at least the early-evening hours. Then we’ll see mostly cloudy skies for the day. High: 32.

Saturday: Bitterly cold morning, with lows in the teens. Then we warm up to the upper-20s to low-30s. We’ll also see a mix of Sun and clouds for the day. High: 28.

