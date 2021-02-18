Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | February 18, 2021

Better weather coming for the weekend
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Thursday Everyone!! We woke up to a nice white landscape this morning. Looking at all the reports from around our region, we say anywhere from 2-5″ of snow overnight and this morning. Right now temperatures have been going up and this evening we should be above freezing which means there could be a little rain. But heading overnight those temperatures are heading back down. This means that any precipitation will be snow. Right now much of our area is under a Winter Weather Advisory for 1″ of snow and up to 1/10″ of an inch of ice possible. We may have some areas seeing more than an inch of snow, but I don’t think we’ll see more than 2″ by morning. Into Saturday there will still be pockets of snow showers moving through. Temperatures are also on their way down and by Saturday morning we will be in the mid to low teens. The good news is that there is sun in the forecast Saturday and Sunday. The next storm will be here Monday and it will start off as rain before turning to snow into the evening.

Tonight: Wintry mix and snow: Low: 27

Friday: Cloudy with intermittent snow showers: High 32

Saturday: Morning flurries then mostly cloudy: High: 25

Sunday: Chilly start then mostly sunny: High: 40

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Generic
Police: Two men pulled guns on each other after a vehicle accident on High Street
State of Emergency Winter
UPDATE: Gov. Justice adds two counties to the State of Emergency proclamation
Charles Law (L) and Stephanie Teter (R)
Two charged in alleged grand larceny of Tractor Supply in Randolph County
Local family works to pick up the pieces after they lost their home
Local family works to pick up the pieces after they lost their home
Mon Power warns customers to prepare for potential outages
Mon Power warns customers to prepare for potential outages

Latest News

Kevin Corriveau's Evening forecast for February 18, 2021
Kevin Corriveau's Evening forecast for February 18, 2021
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 2 18 2021 12 PM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 2 18 2021 12 PM
2 Day
Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | February 18th, 2021
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 2 18 2021 6 AM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 2 18 2021 6 AM