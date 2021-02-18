Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | February 18, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Thursday Everyone!! We woke up to a nice white landscape this morning. Looking at all the reports from around our region, we say anywhere from 2-5″ of snow overnight and this morning. Right now temperatures have been going up and this evening we should be above freezing which means there could be a little rain. But heading overnight those temperatures are heading back down. This means that any precipitation will be snow. Right now much of our area is under a Winter Weather Advisory for 1″ of snow and up to 1/10″ of an inch of ice possible. We may have some areas seeing more than an inch of snow, but I don’t think we’ll see more than 2″ by morning. Into Saturday there will still be pockets of snow showers moving through. Temperatures are also on their way down and by Saturday morning we will be in the mid to low teens. The good news is that there is sun in the forecast Saturday and Sunday. The next storm will be here Monday and it will start off as rain before turning to snow into the evening.

Tonight: Wintry mix and snow: Low: 27

Friday: Cloudy with intermittent snow showers: High 32

Saturday: Morning flurries then mostly cloudy: High: 25

Sunday: Chilly start then mostly sunny: High: 40

