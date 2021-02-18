Local vaccine clinic remains open as winter weather rages on

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The snow is here and is creating some challenges for people trying to get their COVID-19 vaccine, but health officials came prepared.

The Nathan Goff Armory in Clarksburg is operating like normal, despite the snowstorm.

“Those folks were here waiting on us,” said Chad Bundy Executive Director for the Harrison County Health Department.

Bundy says the department is primarily serving people in the 80 years and older age group with their second dose. He says it was a team effort.

“...Work closely with my partners, office of emergency management inf harrison county, community care of west virginia, united hospital center we made that decision to open this clinic and we’re really glad we did. Volunteers, workers came out and our best generation came out,” Bundy said.

Bundy says that despite the heavy snowfall, the facility remained open with big help from the National Guard.

“When we got everything open, we had great support from the national guard. They literally ran bulldozers in their parking to open up the clinic today,” Bundy continued.

Bundy says the snow isn’t going to stop him and his team from serving his community.

“We’ve already served hundreds and hundreds of people so it’s just very exciting to see west virginians in harrison county to come together and go to work for a common cause,” said Bundy.

