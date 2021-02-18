Advertisement

Local vaccine clinic remains open as winter weather rages on

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The snow is here and is creating some challenges for people trying to get their COVID-19 vaccine, but health officials came prepared.

The Nathan Goff Armory in Clarksburg is operating like normal, despite the snowstorm.

“Those folks were here waiting on us,” said Chad Bundy Executive Director for the Harrison County Health Department.

Bundy says the department is primarily serving people in the 80 years and older age group with their second dose. He says it was a team effort.

“...Work closely with my partners, office of emergency management inf harrison county, community care of west virginia, united hospital center we made that decision to open this clinic and we’re really glad we did. Volunteers, workers came out and our best generation came out,” Bundy said.

Bundy says that despite the heavy snowfall, the facility remained open with big help from the National Guard.

“When we got everything open, we had great support from the national guard. They literally ran bulldozers in their parking to open up the clinic today,” Bundy continued.

Bundy says the snow isn’t going to stop him and his team from serving his community.

“We’ve already served hundreds and hundreds of people so it’s just very exciting to see west virginians in harrison county to come together and go to work for a common cause,” said Bundy.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Generic
Police: Two men pulled guns on each other after a vehicle accident on High Street
State of Emergency Winter
UPDATE: Gov. Justice adds two counties to the State of Emergency proclamation
Charles Law (L) and Stephanie Teter (R)
Two charged in alleged grand larceny of Tractor Supply in Randolph County
Local family works to pick up the pieces after they lost their home
Local family works to pick up the pieces after they lost their home
Mon Power warns customers to prepare for potential outages
Mon Power warns customers to prepare for potential outages

Latest News

Snow road accidents
Snow roads accidents
Local vaccine clinic remains open as winter weather rages on
Local vaccine clinic remains open as winter weather rages on
Wisdom to Wealth airs Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30 p.m. on WDTV.
Wisdom to Wealth- Thursday, Feb. 18
Wisdom
Wisdom to Wealth- Thursday, Feb. 18