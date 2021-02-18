Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations for Veterans 65 years old and older

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center will be offering a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday, Feb. 20 from 8 am to 1 pm to all Veterans who are 65 years old and older, the medical center announced.

To receive the free COVID-19 vaccine, Veterans who are 65 years old and older are asked to present their VA card and are encouraged to wear a short-sleeved shirt.

No appointment is necessary on Saturday, Feb. 20 to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, but you must be an enrolled Veteran and 65 years old and older.

If you are not currently enrolled as a VA patient, please visit www.clarksburg.va.gov/patients or contact Enrollment at 304-623-3461, Ext. 3332 or 3590.

