Advertisement

Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations for Veterans 65 years old and older

The Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg, W.Va. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
The Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg, W.Va. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center will be offering a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday, Feb. 20 from 8 am to 1 pm to all Veterans who are 65 years old and older, the medical center announced.

To receive the free COVID-19 vaccine, Veterans who are 65 years old and older are asked to present their VA card and are encouraged to wear a short-sleeved shirt.

No appointment is necessary on Saturday, Feb. 20 to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, but you must be an enrolled Veteran and 65 years old and older.

If you are not currently enrolled as a VA patient, please visit www.clarksburg.va.gov/patients or contact Enrollment at 304-623-3461, Ext. 3332 or 3590.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Generic
Police: Two men pulled guns on each other after a vehicle accident on High Street
Charles Law (L) and Stephanie Teter (R)
Two charged in alleged grand larceny of Tractor Supply in Randolph County
Local family works to pick up the pieces after they lost their home
Local family works to pick up the pieces after they lost their home
State of Emergency Winter
UPDATE: Gov. Justice adds two counties to the State of Emergency proclamation
Mon Power warns customers to prepare for potential outages
Mon Power warns customers to prepare for potential outages

Latest News

James Dee McKinney
Clarksburg man allegedly points gun at woman “in a threatening manner”
The WV DHHR is reporting 11 new COVID-19 deaths.
Health officials report 355 new cases of COVID-19, 11 additional deaths in W.Va.
Working structure fire reported in Lumberport
Mountaineer Food Bank holds a drive for veterans in Clarksburg.
Monthly Mountaineer Food Bank at VA Park for Friday, Feb. 19, is cancelled