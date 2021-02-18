Mountaineer pitcher Wolf named Preseason All-America by NCBWA

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mountaineer senior pitcher Jackson Wolf has been tabbed a third team All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writes Association.

The lefty is the Mountaineers first preseason All-American since Braden Zarbnisky in 2018.

He was also a 2021 all-Big 12 preseason selection. He went 3-1 in the abridged 2020 season with a 1.05 ERA and 27 strike outs.

No. 14 West Virginia opens its 2021 campaign with a four-game series at Georgia State beginning on Friday at 2 p.m.

