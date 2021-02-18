Advertisement

Tasty Tuesday: Shogun

By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 1:14 PM EST
For this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Chief Meteorologist Kevin Corriveau visited Shogun’s new location on Emily Drive in Clarksburg.

Very friendly atmosphere and Kevin had a chance to catch up with the owner of Shogun Miny Zhao.

The show they put on is hot! They prepare the food right in front of you and everything here is fresh. Now, they don’t use many seasonings. Instead, they rely on the taste of the food. Plenty of fried rice with nice size portions.

Kevin ordered tasty treats called dragon balls which is a mix of avocado and tuna. It’s spicy, but mouth watering good.

For his main course, Kevin chose all the good proteins he likes: shrimp, chicken and steak.

