Toyota to increase assembly capacity at West Virginia plant

BUFFALO, W.Va. (AP) — Toyota Motor Corp. on Thursday announced it is investing an additional $210 million at a West Virginia plant that will bring 100 new jobs.

Toyota said it will upgrade equipment and machinery for existing six-cylinder engine production while increasing assembly capacity of its four-cylinder engine line at the Japanese automaker’s plant in Buffalo, West Virginia.

Toyota expects to complete the upgrades and job hirings by the second half of 2022.

“Today’s announcement represents Toyota’s continued commitment to our customers as well as our community,” Srini Matam, president of Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia, said in a statement.

The new jobs will establish a third shift at the Buffalo plant due to a significant increase in Rav4 engine production. The plant will assemble an additional 5,900 engines per month.

“This is such exciting news for West Virginia’s business community as well as our families that businesses are choosing to grow their organizations here,” West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said. “Toyota is a wonderful example of how a global company can be successful right here in West Virginia.”

The announcement brings Toyota’s total investment at the 2 million square-foot facility in West Virginia to more than $1.8 billion and more than 2,000 jobs.

The plant, which will commemorate its 25th anniversary this year, produces nearly 1 million engines and transmissions annually.

