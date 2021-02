LUMBERPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - 5 News received reports of a working structure fire on Bennetts Run Rd.

Harrison County Emergency Services (EMS) personnel said a cause or injuries are unknown at the time.

Harrison County EMS, Lumberport Fire Department, Shinnston FD, Spelter FD, and Wallace FD are at the scene.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.