WV DHHR receiving $1.8 Million to support maternal and child health services

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) will receive $1,872,726 to support maternal and child health services in West Virginia, announced U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

This funding is made available by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s more important than ever that West Virginia mothers and children have access to quality, affordable healthcare. I am pleased HHS is investing more than $1.8 million in West Virginia to support maternal and child health services across the state. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to advocate for funding and resources to support our mothers and children in the Mountain State,” said Senator Manchin.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created additional strain on our mothers, children, and young families in West Virginia. This funding provides crucial support to our state health department and ensures that services our families rely on remain accessible. I will continue to be an advocate for our mothers and children in West Virginia, and work to secure the resources they need to remain happy and healthy,” said Senator Capito.

