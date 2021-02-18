Advertisement

WV DHHR receiving $1.8 Million to support maternal and child health services

Hospitals
Hospitals(MGM)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 2:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) will receive $1,872,726 to support maternal and child health services in West Virginia, announced U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

This funding is made available by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s more important than ever that West Virginia mothers and children have access to quality, affordable healthcare. I am pleased HHS is investing more than $1.8 million in West Virginia to support maternal and child health services across the state. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to advocate for funding and resources to support our mothers and children in the Mountain State,” said Senator Manchin.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created additional strain on our mothers, children, and young families in West Virginia. This funding provides crucial support to our state health department and ensures that services our families rely on remain accessible. I will continue to be an advocate for our mothers and children in West Virginia, and work to secure the resources they need to remain happy and healthy,” said Senator Capito.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Generic
Police: Two men pulled guns on each other after a vehicle accident on High Street
Charles Law (L) and Stephanie Teter (R)
Two charged in alleged grand larceny of Tractor Supply in Randolph County
Local family works to pick up the pieces after they lost their home
Local family works to pick up the pieces after they lost their home
State of Emergency Winter
UPDATE: Gov. Justice adds two counties to the State of Emergency proclamation
Mon Power warns customers to prepare for potential outages
Mon Power warns customers to prepare for potential outages

Latest News

Tasty Tuesday: Shogun
Tasty Tuesday: Shogun
Health officials report 355 new cases of COVID-19, 11 additional deaths in W.Va.
Health officials report 355 new cases of COVID-19, 11 additional deaths in W.Va.
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 2 18 2021 12 PM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 2 18 2021 12 PM
The Toyota logo (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
Toyota to increase assembly capacity at West Virginia plant