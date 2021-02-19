Advertisement

Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | February 19th, 2021

Temperatures are headed up!
By Anna Hamelin
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 4:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday’s rainy afternoon followed by freezing overnight temperatures makes for a slick morning commute. We will continue to see some isolated snow showers on and off through the day, and we finally begin to dry out headed into Saturday. There is still a chance for some scattered snow showers that are brief and isolated, but the cloud cover decreases through the day. Saturday will be cold, but temperatures improve headed into Sunday after morning lows in the single digits and low teens. Sunday morning will be sunny, but cloud cover increases through the day. Monday is cloudy as well, but temperatures stay high, despite plenty of rain during the day. Tuesday will also be partly cloudy with temperatures remaining in the 40s for our daytime highs, and we dry out after the soggy start to the week. Temperatures climb near 50 on Wednesday, with plenty of sunshine through the day. More precipitation moves in on Thursday though, and sticks around for Friday. Enjoy our beautiful midweek break from the rain, as well as those temperatures in the 40s!

Today: Cold and cloudy, but drying out. High: 32.

Tonight: Scattered flurries, very cold. Low: 14.

Saturday: Snow showers with sun, cold. High: 25.

Sunday: Warm and mostly sunny. High: 40.

