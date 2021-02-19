Bob Huggins named to Naismith Coach of the Year Watch List
One of four coaches on the list from the Big 12
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mountaineer head coach Bob Huggins is one of 15 coaches named to the Naismith Men’s Coach of the Year watch list.
Huggins is joined there by three other Big 12 coaches in Baylor’s Scott Drew, Lon Kruger from Oklahoma and Texas head man Shaka Smart.
The Naismith Hall of Fame nominee has led the Mountaineers to a 14-6 clip so far in 2020.
West Virginia is one of just three schools with both its men and women’s coach on the list as Mike Carey was named to the watch list on the women’s side earlier this week.
Coach, School
Casey Alexander, Belmont
Darian DeVries, Drake
Scott Drew, Baylor
Andy Enfield, USC
Mark Few, Gonzaga
Leonard Hamilton, Florida State
Chris Holtmann, Ohio State
Juwan Howard, Michigan
Bob Huggins, West Virginia
Lon Kruger, Oklahoma
Porter Moser, Loyola-Chicago
Nate Oats, Alabama
Kelvin Sampson, Houston
Shaka Smart, Texas
Mike Young, Virginia Tech
