Bob Huggins named to Naismith Coach of the Year Watch List

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mountaineer head coach Bob Huggins is one of 15 coaches named to the Naismith Men’s Coach of the Year watch list.

Huggins is joined there by three other Big 12 coaches in Baylor’s Scott Drew, Lon Kruger from Oklahoma and Texas head man Shaka Smart.

The Naismith Hall of Fame nominee has led the Mountaineers to a 14-6 clip so far in 2020.

West Virginia is one of just three schools with both its men and women’s coach on the list as Mike Carey was named to the watch list on the women’s side earlier this week.

We are 1️⃣ of just 3️⃣ schools in the nation to have both 🏀 coaches on the Naismith College Coach of Year watch list!



👉 @CoachHuggs

👉 @CoachMikeCarey #HailWV pic.twitter.com/rpmwS5tzXf — WVU Men's Basketball (@WVUhoops) February 19, 2021

Coach, School

Casey Alexander, Belmont

Darian DeVries, Drake

Scott Drew, Baylor

Andy Enfield, USC

Mark Few, Gonzaga

Leonard Hamilton, Florida State

Chris Holtmann, Ohio State

Juwan Howard, Michigan

Bob Huggins, West Virginia

Lon Kruger, Oklahoma

Porter Moser, Loyola-Chicago

Nate Oats, Alabama

Kelvin Sampson, Houston

Shaka Smart, Texas

Mike Young, Virginia Tech

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.