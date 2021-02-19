Advertisement

Bob Huggins named to Naismith Coach of the Year Watch List

One of four coaches on the list from the Big 12
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mountaineer head coach Bob Huggins is one of 15 coaches named to the Naismith Men’s Coach of the Year watch list.

Huggins is joined there by three other Big 12 coaches in Baylor’s Scott Drew, Lon Kruger from Oklahoma and Texas head man Shaka Smart.

The Naismith Hall of Fame nominee has led the Mountaineers to a 14-6 clip so far in 2020.

West Virginia is one of just three schools with both its men and women’s coach on the list as Mike Carey was named to the watch list on the women’s side earlier this week.

Coach, School

Casey Alexander, Belmont

Darian DeVries, Drake

Scott Drew, Baylor

Andy Enfield, USC

Mark Few, Gonzaga

Leonard Hamilton, Florida State

Chris Holtmann, Ohio State

Juwan Howard, Michigan

Bob Huggins, West Virginia

Lon Kruger, Oklahoma

Porter Moser, Loyola-Chicago

Nate Oats, Alabama

Kelvin Sampson, Houston

Shaka Smart, Texas

Mike Young, Virginia Tech

