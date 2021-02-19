Advertisement

Capito, Manchin Announce $2.5 Million for Head Start Projects in West Virginia

Shelly Moore Capito
Shelly Moore Capito(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) are both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee. Through funding provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), they announced their plans to assist Head Start services in West Virginia with the allocation of $2,531,366.

Senator Capito states that “Head Start plays such an important role in establishing the educational foundation of the children in our state. That’s why I have been a Head Start champion for years, continuously advocating for additional resources for our programs across West Virginia. Investing in our children is a direct investment into our future, and I look forward to the positive impact Head Start will continue to have in the Mountain State.”

Manchin also chimed in, mentioning that “every child in West Virginia deserves access to a quality education. Our Head Start programs provide children with the skills and foundation they need to succeed, no matter their background. As a long-time supporter of Head Start programs, I am pleased the HHS is investing in projects across the Mountain State. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to advocate for Head Start funding to provide all West Virginia children with the educational opportunities they deserve.”

The individual awards are as follows:

· Raleigh County Community Action Association, Inc. – $1,352,396

· Eastern Allegheny Council for Human Services Head Start – $1,178,970

