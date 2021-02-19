DOH prepares for incoming snow

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Snow is expected to blow into the area Thursday night, and Department of Highway officials are preparing.

“Our guys are out there 24-7. We are out treating, we are out watching the roads, watching for ice, watching for problem areas,” said Earl Gaskins, District 4 Maintenance Assistant.

He says the DOH staff will continue to plow the roads and salt the paved roadways throughout the state as we enter into another snow storm.

But Gaskins, advises people still take it slow on their morning commute. The roads will still be slick.

“Since Monday, we have had over 500 calls in our West Virginia area,” said Jim Garrity, Public Affairs Manager for AAA Auto.

The snow throughout the week has posed challenges for everyone, even before they get into their vehicles.

Gaskins warns that dead vehicle batteries make up a majority of calls that AAA receives.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.