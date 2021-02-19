Advertisement

FAA will monitor 737 Max flights with satellites

The Boeing plane was grounded globally in March 2019, shortly after a 737 Max crashed in...
The Boeing plane was grounded globally in March 2019, shortly after a 737 Max crashed in Ethiopia.(Source: Boeing)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Federal Aviation Administration is using satellites to keep an eye on the return of the Boeing 7-3-7 Max.

The FAA says it’s partnered with a company in Virginia, to monitor every Max flight in real-time.

The goal is to look for any deviations from standard flight procedures and get an alert if anything comes.

Satellite notifications will also be used to analyze potential incidents.

Boeing’s best-selling jet returned to flight in November, which was grounded for 21 months after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people.

The announcement shows the FAA is keeping an extra layer of scrutiny over the jets.

The planes are now flying for United and American airlines, while Southwest will resume Max flights next month.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clarksburg man allegedly points gun at woman “in a threatening manner”
Clarksburg man allegedly points gun at woman “in a threatening manner”
Police Generic
Police: Two men pulled guns on each other after a vehicle accident on High Street
State of Emergency Winter
UPDATE: Gov. Justice adds two counties to the State of Emergency proclamation
Working structure fire reported in Lumberport
Manley
21-year-old Manley returns home to take reigns of Notre Dame girls basketball

Latest News

A woman's windshield was shattered by ice when driving on a Kentucky interstate highway.
Woman warns others after windshield shattered by sheet of ice on Kentucky interstate
This is a high-resolution still image, part of a video taken by several cameras as NASA’s...
Mars landing team ‘awestruck’ by photo of descending rover
Senator Manchin is interviewed on MSNBC's Morning Joe
Manchin opposed OMB Director Nominee Neera Tanden
Ryan Casteel
Fairmont man charged after allegedly strangling woman