Advertisement

Fairmont man charged after allegedly strangling woman

Ryan Casteel
Ryan Casteel(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On September 7 of 2020, Ryan Scott Casteel allegedly strangled his partner, a Starkey female. This occurred on the 500th block of Fairmont Avenue in Fairmont.

The victim reported that Casteel abused her through the day, and stated that he kicked her and hit her in the head, before he began to choke her. According to the victim, he then released his initial grip, and then once again grabbed ahold of her neck, causing her to struggle to breathe. At this point, he told her to “look into his eyes to see how crazy he was” and then stated that he wanted to kill her.

She was treated for various injuries that were caused by this abuse on September 14 of the same year, according to medical records.

Casteel now faces charges on one count of strangulation, and faces a fine up to $2500 and/or 1-5 years in prison.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clarksburg man allegedly points gun at woman “in a threatening manner”
Clarksburg man allegedly points gun at woman “in a threatening manner”
Police Generic
Police: Two men pulled guns on each other after a vehicle accident on High Street
State of Emergency Winter
UPDATE: Gov. Justice adds two counties to the State of Emergency proclamation
Working structure fire reported in Lumberport
Manley
21-year-old Manley returns home to take reigns of Notre Dame girls basketball

Latest News

Senator Manchin is interviewed on MSNBC's Morning Joe
Manchin opposed OMB Director Nominee Neera Tanden
Glenville State College Celebrates 149 Years
Shelly Moore Capito
Capito, Manchin Announce $2.5 Million for Head Start Projects in West Virginia
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice applauds the West Virginia Supreme Court Justices during the...
W.Va. to loosen rules after dip in COVID-19 deaths, cases