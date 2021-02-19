Fairmont man charged after allegedly strangling woman

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On September 7 of 2020, Ryan Scott Casteel allegedly strangled his partner, a Starkey female. This occurred on the 500th block of Fairmont Avenue in Fairmont.

The victim reported that Casteel abused her through the day, and stated that he kicked her and hit her in the head, before he began to choke her. According to the victim, he then released his initial grip, and then once again grabbed ahold of her neck, causing her to struggle to breathe. At this point, he told her to “look into his eyes to see how crazy he was” and then stated that he wanted to kill her.

She was treated for various injuries that were caused by this abuse on September 14 of the same year, according to medical records.

Casteel now faces charges on one count of strangulation, and faces a fine up to $2500 and/or 1-5 years in prison.

