Glenville State College Celebrates 149 Years

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State College celebrated its 149th birthday today (Friday, February 19, 2021).

The institution was established in 1872, after West Virginia Senate Bill 52 allowed for a branch of the state normal school to be established at Glenville. Initial, the Glenville Branch of the West Virginia State Normal School was created to help create teachers that would bring quality education to schools across the state.

Now, Glenville State College prepares students for successful careers in a variety of fields, from business to criminal justice, as well as art and mathematics, and much more.

President Dr. Mark Manchin expresses that they “are ecstatic to be celebrating 149 years of Glenville State College. This institution means so much, not only to me, but to its student body, faculty and staff, alumni, and the surrounding Gilmer County community. Today we look back and remember our storied past while also imagining an even brighter future with the renewed optimism that milestones like this bring to mind.”

In order to celebrate this milestone, the West Virginia Senate adopted a resolution on Friday that recognized Glenville State College’s 149th year. Senators David Stover (R-9th District), Patricia Rucker (R-16th District), and Mike Romano (D-12th District) all spoke in support of this resolution and expressed their support of Glenville State. Senator Stover is a 1977 Glenville State graduate.

The Glenville State College Advancement Office also organized its annual Day of Giving, in coincidence with GSC’s Founders Day. The Day of Giving celebrates progress and facilitates fundraising for scholarships, athletics, and other programs. The fundraising goal was $149,000, for 149 successful years.

After nearly 150 years, Glenville State College continues to serve West Virginians. The “Lighthouse on the Hill” remains a beacon for those seeking to further the eductions and provides opportunities to better the lives and communities of West Virginia.

For more information about Glenville State College, contact the College’s Office of Admissions at admissions@glenville.edu or call (800) 924-2010.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.