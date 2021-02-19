Grafton transfer Maier brings ‘grit’ to Polar Bears

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Head coach Corey Hines returns four of five starters from his 2020 Lady Polar Bear squad that reached the first round of the AA state tournament.

That includes first team all-state guard Marley Washenitz, who verbally committed to West Virginia over the summer. She averaged 24 points and 10 rebounds for the Polar Bears a year ago.

Fairmont Senior also has a fresh face in its first season in AAA.

Former Grafton guard/forward Meredith Maier transferred to Fairmont Senior over the summer. She was a third team all-state selection with the Bearcats in 2020, averaging 15 points a game.

Hines says Maier brings grit to the Polar Bears and expects her to fit right in with the group.

COREY IN THE HOUSE! 🏡 @coachcoreyhines & @fairmont_girls getting after it in the Fieldhouse. Polar Bears movin’ on up to AAA this season. @LoopParkLoonies pic.twitter.com/oy3KtqkTMt — Carly Nevis (@5NewsNevis) February 18, 2021

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.