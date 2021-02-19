Advertisement

Ian Roth visits Crab Shack Carriba for “National Crab Stuffed Fried Flounder Day”

By Ian Roth
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 9:22 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Thursday. Feb. 18 is “National Crab Stuffed Founder Day.”

Even though we’d love to be celebrating this fishy holiday in the warm weather, we can’t, so 5 News got Crab Shack Caribba to show us how to make our own stuffed flounder!

It’s very easy! After you’ve picked out the cuts of flounder of your choice, it’s time to wrap.

After that, you sort of hold it in place.

Next, whip up a nice butter and lemon zest mix and lather it on.

Put lots of butter right on top. What’s gonna happen is, as it’s heating up, the butter is going to melt and go all over the fish.

A this time it’s almost ready.

Take your pan, and place it in the oven. Just 15 minutes at 400 degrees should do the trick.

There you have it, crab stuffed flounder.

