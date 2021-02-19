BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Jasper Sampson Green, 93 of Webster Springs passed away on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at WVU Hospital – Ruby Memorial. He was born March 24, 1927 in Bear Run to the late William “H.W.” and Lillie A. Payne Green and was a coal miner. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and spending time with his family and friends. He was Pentecostal by faith and attended several local churches. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Jessie L. Frazier Green; daughter Patricia A. Payne; granddaughter Vanessa Green; sisters Eliza Jane Green and Gathel Clutter; and brothers Merlin Green and Ancil Green. Jasper is survived by his daughter Eva Brady; sons Charles (Angela) Green, Clarence Green, Franklin Green, and Tex (companion Salena) Green; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends. Funeral Services to celebrate Jasper’s life will be held on Saturday, February 27, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home with Rev. James Bender officiating. Interment will follow in Joe McCourt Cemetery. Friends may join the family for visitation one hour prior to service time at the Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Green family. Due to the COVID-19 Virus, all who attend services must practice the social distancing guidelines as set forth by the State of WV and the CDC, including the wearing of facial coverings.

