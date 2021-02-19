Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | February 18, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Some more messy weather is expected tonight, although we won’t see as much snow as yesterday. Most of the disturbance has pushed east, but another disturbance will come in tonight, and as temperatures dip below freezing during the overnight hours, we’ll first see some freezing drizzle and wintry mix, and then we transition to snow. Not much accumulation is expected from this disturbance, but Winter Weather Advisories will still remain in effect for most of WV until tomorrow morning. This is because most areas are expecting just less than an inch of snow, with about a glaze to 1/10″ of ice expected. In the northeastern mountain counties, we could see up to two inches of snow. Slick road and sidewalk conditions are very likely, so take your time when traveling, especially in those back roads. The system finally leaves by late-morning Friday, but leftover moisture and cold temperatures will mean snow flurries and light snow showers for the day. These won’t add much to accumulations, but some slick conditions are still possible. The snow showers end Saturday morning, as high pressure builds from the west. That same HP system brings bitterly cold temperatures for Saturday and Sunday morning, but by Sunday afternoon, we warm up to the 40s. Next week, another area of low-pressure brings some more rain and snow showers to WV.

Tonight: Some mixed precipitation and even freezing drizzle is likely for the overnight hours. Later in the morning, we transition to snow, as temperatures continue dropping. Low: 28.

Tomorrow: Most of the system leaves by the morning, but leftover moisture and cold temperatures means on-again, off-again snow showers for the day, along with cloudy skies. High: 32.

Friday: High pressure brings lows in the teens for the morning, but we’ll at least see a mix of Sun and clouds. High: 25.

Saturday: Another bitterly cold morning, but by the afternoon, we warm up to more mild temperatures. We start out with clear skies for the morning, but by the afternoon, more clouds come from the west. High: 40.

