Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | February 19, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Friday Everyone!! Light snow stayed with us till about 7 am this morning, then it was just the overcast skies. Temperatures have fallen slightly since early morning, and that will continue to be the trend into Saturday morning. And it will be those temperatures that will be the main weather feature this weekend. Winds will be of a northerly component, which means Arctic air will be streaming into our area. Along with the cold air, we will also have a bit of wind. Already low temperatures will feel even lower with the wind chill. Tomorrow morning most of our area’s wind chill will be in the single digits. For parts of Randolph, Pocahontas, and Tucker counties, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory starting at midnight tonight through 10 am Saturday for wind chills as low as -15F. These bitterly cold temperatures and wind chills also mean that there is an increased risk of hypothermia to exposed skin. Through the day on Saturday and into Sunday morning, temperatures will still be well below average. But there is some good news, Sunday will produce plenty of sunshine and winds will shift to the southeast, producing a day that could get as high as 41F. That’s actually near the average high for this time of year, but it’s been a while since we have come close to that. Monday we’re back to an approaching storm that will bring us rain first, then a change to snow later in the day. Have a great weekend everyone!!

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of some light snow showers: Low: 13

Saturday: Chilly start, then mostly cloudy: High 26

Sunday: Very cold start, then mostly sunny: High: 41

Monday: Rain turning to snow later: High: 40

