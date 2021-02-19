Leonard Jay Haddix, 65, of Clarksburg passed away on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at his residence.He was born in Clarksburg on September 18, 1955, a son of the late Arthur and Naomi Maxine Stout Haddix.He is survived by his wife, Cynthia Nuzum Haddix; one son, Jeremy Haddix and his wife Natalie of Nutter Fort; one daughter, Melissa Haddix Sponaugle and her husband Chad of Stonewood; five grandchildren, Noah, Andrew and Maci Sponaugle, Caira Meadows and Juliana Haddix; one great granddaughter, Sophia Meadows; three brothers, Jack Haddix and his wife Shelly, Dick Haddix and his wife Marsha and Donald Haddix; two sisters, his twin, Alice Wildman and her husband Kirk and Debra Savina and her husband Jack; four brothers-in-law, David Nuzum and his wife Judy, Charlie Nuzum, Bobby Nuzum and Toddy Wilson; father-in-law, Ronald Nuzum and his wife Dianna; and several nieces and nephews.He was also preceded in death by one sister, Carolyn Wilson and mother-in-law, Gwen Nuzum.Leonard was a graduate of Washington Irving High School and was retired from Kroger with 46 years of service. He was a 20-year member of the Bridgeport Volunteer Fire Department. He was always ready to lend a hand to anyone in need and loved spending time with family.Special thanks to the Nutter Fort Fire Department, Stonewood Fire Department, Taylor Keith and his crew in the Nutter Fort Maintenance Department and the Harrison County EMS.In keeping with his wishes Mr. Haddix will be cremated. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

