BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Lincoln four year cheerleader Kandace Robinson has committed to continue her academic and athletic career with Alderson Broaddus cheerleading & dance.

Congratulations to Kandace Robinson on signing your LOI to continue your cheerleading & academic career at Alderson Broaddus University 🐾 📣 #OnceACougarAlwaysACougar pic.twitter.com/LZZK5Rdilf — Lincoln Athletics (@LincolnHighWV) February 19, 2021

Robinson plans to study nursing at AB.

