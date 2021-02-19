Man charged with murdering grandson’s mother waived hearing

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The man charged for the death of the Alexa Randolph had his preliminary hearing Friday.

Randolph was found dead in the trunk of her vehicle at one of the Walmart locations in Morgantown late January.

Gary Smith II is the man who is being charged for first-degree murder for the death of Randolph and he appeared at his hearing virtually.

Smith was shown on a screen to those in the courtroom from North Central Regional Jail where he is being held without bond.

The defense and prosecuting attorney, along with the officer who arrested Smith were present in the courtroom.

The preliminary hearing was less than ten minutes long, as nothing was presented during the session. Instead, Smith chose to waive the hearing.

Usually, the preliminary hearing allows the state to present any evidence against a defendant in order for the magistrate judge to decide if the case needs a grand jury.

I spoke with Smith’s attorney, Chris Wilson, about what waiving the hearing means the next steps in court will be for this case.

“In terms of what happened today, Mr. Smith waived his right to a preliminary hearing in the magistrate court so the case will now be bound over to the circuit court for consideration by the next grand jury,” he said.

Wilson also mentioned information about a potential trial date should be presented sometime next week after hearing from the grand jury.

