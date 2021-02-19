Advertisement

Manchin opposed OMB Director Nominee Neera Tanden

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement today, regarding his decision to oppose Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director nominee Neera Tanden.

“I have carefully reviewed Neera Tanden’s public statements and tweets that were personally directed towards my colleagues on both sides of the aisle from Senator Sanders to Senator McConnell and others. I believe her overtly partisan statements will have a toxic and detrimental impact on the important working relationship between members of Congress and the next director of the Office of Management and Budget. For this reason, I cannot support her nomination. As I have said before, we must take meaningful steps to end the political division and dysfunction that pervades our politics. At a time of grave crisis, it is more important than ever that we chart a new bipartisan course that helps address the many serious challenges facing our nation.”

