No. 13 West Virginia begins Texas three-step on Saturday at UT
Will play three games in six days in Texas
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 13 West Virginia begins its Texas three-game road trip on Saturday afternoon in Austin.
The Mountaineers will take on No. 12 Texas at 3 p.m. followed by a matchup with TCU on Tuesday and No. 2 Baylor on Thursday.
The Longhorns downed the Mountaineers 72-70 on January 9 on a game winning shot from Andrew Jones.
