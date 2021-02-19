Advertisement

No. 13 West Virginia begins Texas three-step on Saturday at UT

Will play three games in six days in Texas
Texas WVU
Texas WVU(wdtv)
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 13 West Virginia begins its Texas three-game road trip on Saturday afternoon in Austin.

The Mountaineers will take on No. 12 Texas at 3 p.m. followed by a matchup with TCU on Tuesday and No. 2 Baylor on Thursday.

The Longhorns downed the Mountaineers 72-70 on January 9 on a game winning shot from Andrew Jones.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clarksburg man allegedly points gun at woman “in a threatening manner”
Clarksburg man allegedly points gun at woman “in a threatening manner”
Police Generic
Police: Two men pulled guns on each other after a vehicle accident on High Street
State of Emergency Winter
UPDATE: Gov. Justice adds two counties to the State of Emergency proclamation
Working structure fire reported in Lumberport
Manley
21-year-old Manley returns home to take reigns of Notre Dame girls basketball

Latest News

Maier
Grafton transfer Maier brings ‘grit’ to Polar Bears
Kandace Robinson
Lincoln’s Robinson commits to Alderson Broaddus cheerleading
Huggins
Bob Huggins named to Naismith Coach of the Year Watch List
Austin Davis
WVU Baseball begins 2021 campaign at Georgia State Friday