No. 13 West Virginia begins Texas three-step on Saturday at UT

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 13 West Virginia begins its Texas three-game road trip on Saturday afternoon in Austin.

The Mountaineers will take on No. 12 Texas at 3 p.m. followed by a matchup with TCU on Tuesday and No. 2 Baylor on Thursday.

The Longhorns downed the Mountaineers 72-70 on January 9 on a game winning shot from Andrew Jones.

No. 13 West Virginia and No. 12 Texas Meet in Austin!



📅 Saturday, Feb. 20

🕑 3:00 p.m. ET

📺 ABC

🗺️ Austin, Texas#HailWV pic.twitter.com/ZCvo8kZDT3 — WVU Men's Basketball (@WVUhoops) February 19, 2021

