United Way Wednesday- Gilmer, Lewis, and Upshur Counties (2/17/2021)

By Anna Hamelin
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 7:30 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - United Way of Gilmer, Lewis, and Upshur counties has reached 91% of their $71,000 goal this year for fundraising. They have been working hard to continue to provide support to the community, especially in such a challenging year, and hope to raise a little over $5000 by March 31st to reach their goal.

United Way has assembled many virtual events through the year to involve the community and raise money for all of their causes. Their next event is an online auction, from March 5th to March 12th. All of the items in the auction were donated by people in the community as well as individuals outside the community looking to lend a helping hand. In order to participate, head to 32auctions.com and look up United Way of GLU to see all of the incredible items. You must preregister on this website to participate in the event. United Way is also still accepting donations for the auction, so if you have an item you’d like to donate, they would be happy to accept it!

United Way gives us the ability to help those around us, or find help when we need it most. Let’s continue to support growth and uplift our North Central West Virginia Communities!

