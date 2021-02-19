WATCH: 2nd Wisconsin driver in 2 weeks skids off interstate ramp

Advertisement

2nd Wisconsin driver in 2 weeks skids off interstate ramp

By Ed Payne
Feb. 19, 2021
MILWAUKEE (Gray News) – A suspected drunken driver plunged her vehicle off an interstate bridge this week.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation cameras caught the moment 27-year-old Kelce Brianna Gold launched off a freeway snowbank on the side of the road early Sunday.

Her vehicle then bounced off another interstate ramp below it before landing on the ground.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said Gold survived the crash and has been charged with operating while intoxicated.

The accident is the second time in two weeks that Wisconsin DOT cameras have captured images of a vehicle tumbling off an interstate ramp.

An earlier video shows a red truck hitting a snowbank and then going over a barrier wall.

The pickup fell 70 feet to the ground below.

That driver also survived, and authorities took him to a hospital.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Clarksburg man allegedly points gun at woman “in a threatening manner”
Police: Two men pulled guns on each other after a vehicle accident on High Street
UPDATE: Gov. Justice adds two counties to the State of Emergency proclamation
Working structure fire reported in Lumberport
21-year-old Manley returns home to take reigns of Notre Dame girls basketball

W.Va. to loosen rules after dip in COVID-19 deaths, cases
Disney World announces 50th anniversary celebration
Biden heads to Pfizer plant as weather causes vaccine delays
