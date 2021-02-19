WVU Baseball begins 2021 campaign at Georgia State Friday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 14 West Virginia baseball will begin its 2021 season on Friday at 2 p.m. with the first of four games against Georgia State this weekend.

Left-handed pitcher & preseason All-American & Big 12 selection Jackson Wolf will get the start on the bump for the Mountaineers.

Second baseman Tyler Doanes & catcher Paul McIntosh also received preseason all-Conference honors.

Randy Mazey returns all but two players from the 2020 team that went 11-5 to start 2020 before the year was cut short due to COVID-19. He’s also added 12 freshmen.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.