Bernice Bennett Bernice A. Lindsay Bennett, 82, a resident of Beverly, passed from this life Thursday, February 18, 2021, from her home surrounded by family and under the care of Mountain Hospices. Bernice was born Tuesday, May 31, 1938, in Valley Bend, a daughter of the late John W. Lindsay and Icia Summerfield Lindsay. Left to cherish Bernice’s memory are three children, Debra Eddy and husband, Rick, Richard Bennett and wife, Debbie, and Tamela “Tammy” Baker and husband, David, one sister, Patricia Piercy, nine grandchildren, Tricia, Heather, Christy, Nikki, Drew, Leah, Zach, Kayleigh, and Laura, seven great grandchildren, Parker, Hailey, Olivia, Ty, Dean, Alice, and Clara, her fur babies, Sassy, Benji, Foxy, Oreo, and Drew, and several nieces and nephews. Preceding Bernice in death besides her parents were seven brothers and sisters. Bernice attended the schools of Randolph County. She had worked as a physical therapy assistant for Dorthea Dix from where she retired. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, the Rebekah Lodge, and a founding member of the Homestead Association. She was deeply loved by so many and will be truly missed by her family and friends. Bernice’s request for a private graveside service will be honored in Mingo Cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributions in memory of Bernice go to Tygarts Valley Homestead Association, P.O. Box 115, Dailey, WV 26259. The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Bernice A. Lindsay Bennett. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

