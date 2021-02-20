Former Mountaineer Holmes inks with WNBA’s LA Sparks
Played last two seasons with hometown Connecticut Sun
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 10:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former Mountaineer Bria Holmes is headed the West Coast.
The guard inked a new contract with the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks on Friday.
She spent the past two seasons playing for her hometown team, the Connecticut Sun.
In four playing years in the WNBA, she’s averaging 7 points and 2 rebounds per game. She played the first two years of her career with the Atlanta Dream before taking 2018 off to give birth to her daughter, Dionna.
‘Baby D’ was the star of the 2020 WNBA Bubble and already has her new purple & gold jersey.
