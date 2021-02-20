Advertisement

Former Mountaineer Holmes inks with WNBA’s LA Sparks

Played last two seasons with hometown Connecticut Sun
Connecticut Sun guard Bria Holmes (32) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against...
Connecticut Sun guard Bria Holmes (32) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the New York Liberty Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)(Chris O'Meara | AP)
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 10:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former Mountaineer Bria Holmes is headed the West Coast.

The guard inked a new contract with the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks on Friday.

She spent the past two seasons playing for her hometown team, the Connecticut Sun.

In four playing years in the WNBA, she’s averaging 7 points and 2 rebounds per game. She played the first two years of her career with the Atlanta Dream before taking 2018 off to give birth to her daughter, Dionna.

‘Baby D’ was the star of the 2020 WNBA Bubble and already has her new purple & gold jersey.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clarksburg man allegedly points gun at woman “in a threatening manner”
Clarksburg man allegedly points gun at woman “in a threatening manner”
Police Generic
Police: Two men pulled guns on each other after a vehicle accident on High Street
State of Emergency Winter
UPDATE: Gov. Justice adds two counties to the State of Emergency proclamation
Manley
21-year-old Manley returns home to take reigns of Notre Dame girls basketball
Working structure fire reported in Lumberport

Latest News

Vince Ippoliti
Ippoliti’s 2-run homer lifts No. 14 West Virginia to 5-3 victory over Georgia State
High school students in West Virginia will be able to participate in certain sports and...
WVSSAC relaxes COVID-19 restrictions for certain high school sports and activities
Maier
Grafton transfer Maier brings ‘grit’ to Polar Bears
Kandace Robinson
Lincoln’s Robinson commits to Alderson Broaddus cheerleading