Ippoliti’s 2-run homer lifts No. 14 West Virginia to 5-3 victory over Georgia State
Mountaineers win opener in 10 innings
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 7:52 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Redshirt junior Vince Ippoliti hit a go-ahead 2 run home run in the top of the 10th inning to lead WVU (1-0) to a season opening victory over Georgia State (0-1), 5-3.
Madison Jeffrey closed out the Panthers, working a 1-2-3 bottom of the frame to earn the win.
Second baseman Tyler Doanes went 3-for-4 with a run and a walk.
Starting pitcher Jackson Wolf dealt five innings with a hit, 2 runs, 4 walks and 7 strikeouts.
The same two teams meet tomorrow in Atlanta in a double-header with the first game slated for 1 p.m.
