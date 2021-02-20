Advertisement

Ippoliti’s 2-run homer lifts No. 14 West Virginia to 5-3 victory over Georgia State

Mountaineers win opener in 10 innings
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Redshirt junior Vince Ippoliti hit a go-ahead 2 run home run in the top of the 10th inning to lead WVU (1-0) to a season opening victory over Georgia State (0-1), 5-3.

Madison Jeffrey closed out the Panthers, working a 1-2-3 bottom of the frame to earn the win.

Second baseman Tyler Doanes went 3-for-4 with a run and a walk.

Starting pitcher Jackson Wolf dealt five innings with a hit, 2 runs, 4 walks and 7 strikeouts.

The same two teams meet tomorrow in Atlanta in a double-header with the first game slated for 1 p.m.

