Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | February 20, 2021

We Were Cold This Morning, And More Cold Weather Will Come Tonight, But Tomorrow, We’ll Warm Up!
Hour-by-Hour model showing conditions at 7 AM, February 21, 2021.
By Joseph Williams
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We saw some snow flurries and cold temperatures early this morning and afternoon, but as we head into the evening hours, those snow flurries will go away, and we’ll be left with mostly clear skies. This comes as a large area of high pressure stabilizes the atmosphere in our region. The lack of clouds will mean radiational cooling takes effect, however. As a result, temperatures will dip into the single digits, so wear a heavy coat if you’re out tonight. By tomorrow afternoon, the area of high pressure pushes east and a low-pressure system pushes from out west. This means southerly wind flow, which causes temperatures to rise to the upper-30s and low-40s, which is comparable to average temperatures seen in February. We’ll also see a mix of Sun and clouds. Heading into the overnight hours, the low-pressure brings rain and snow into WV, making for a slick morning commute, so be careful when traveling Monday morning. Most of the snow will be in the mountains, with rain and rain/snow mix in the lowlands. By the afternoon, we’ll still see rain showers in the lowlands, and some rain/snow mix in the mountains. It’s not until the late-afternoon that the system completely leaves, leaving behind clouds. Later in the week, we’ll see highs in the 50s, with more on-again, off-again showers after Wednesday.

Tonight: Skies will be mostly clear tonight, so it will look nice out. However, radiational cooling means that temperatures will be in the single digits tonight, so definitely bundle up when traveling. Low: 8.

Tomorrow: After a cold morning, we warm up big time for the afternoon, reaching highs in the upper-30s to low-40s. We’ll also see a mix of Sun and clouds for the morning hours, but by early-evening, we’ll be mostly cloudy. High: 41.

Monday: Overnight into the morning hours, a low-pressure system and cold front will bring rain and snow showers to WV, with most of the rain and rain/snow mix in the lowlands, and snow in the mountains. By the afternoon, we transition over to mostly rain, and then the system leaves. High: 40.

Tuesday: Barring a few morning snow showers, we should see a mix of Sun and clouds for the morning. After that, we’ll see another day of mild temperatures. High: 40.

