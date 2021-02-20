Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | February 19, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tonight will be mostly dry but cold. The disturbance that brought snow to our area for the past few days has pushed east, but leftover moisture and cold temperatures will mean some snow flurries tonight and tomorrow morning, which could mean some slick spots. A high-pressure system from the west will drag cool air from the north into WV, sending temperatures into the low-teens, with wind chills in the single digits. Because some mountainous areas will see negative wind chills, Wind Chill Advisories will be in effect for parts of Tucker, Randolph and Pocahontas counties until 10 AM Saturday. Hypothermia is possible, so definitely wear heavy layers if you’re out tonight. By tomorrow afternoon, we warm up to the 20s, with a mix of Sun and clouds, thanks to the HP system moving near WV. We dip back into the teens on Saturday night, but by Sunday afternoon, we jump right into those low-40s, much warmer than the past few days, with skies remaining partly clear. This comes as high pressure in the east, combined with a low in the west, allows warm air to flow into WV. By nightfall into Monday morning, the fast-moving low-pressure system will push through WV, bringing snow showers in the mountains and rain showers in the lowlands. It’s not until Monday afternoon that the system leaves, leaving behind cloudy skies and a few flurries. Later next week, we’ll see highs in the 50s on Wednesday, with a mix of Sun and clouds.

Tonight: Bitterly cold temperatures tonight, due to westerly winds of 5-10 mph. Skies will be partly cloudy. Wind chills could be in the single digits. Low: 11.

Tomorrow: High pressure pushes on top of our region, which means, we’ll see some more cool air coming in. We’ll remain dry, however, with a mix of Sun and clouds, so go out and enjoy the dry weather. By nightfall, we’ll be back in the teens again. High: 26.

Sunday: Cold but clear morning. Temperatures become milder by the afternoon, reaching the low-40s. Clouds will start coming from the west. High: 41.

Monday: A low-pressure system will bring snow showers to the mountains and rain to the lowlands for the morning and afternoon. Because it’s fast-moving, it will be gone by the afternoon, leaving cloudy skies and snow flurries. High: 40.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.