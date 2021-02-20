Margaret Ball Margaret Louise Ball June 1, 1928 - February 20, 2021 Margaret Ball, age 92, of Fairmont, West Virginia departed this earth to be with her Lord on the morning of February20, 2021. She was independent up to late last year when her mobility failed following a fall and hospitalization. She died at home according to her wishes where she was cared for by her daughter, in home caretakers and Hospice. Margaret was born in Crab Orchard, West Virginia and was the daughter of the late Carl Lee Jones and Sadie Sarah Fortner Jones. Mrs. Ball was a mother, wife, homemaker and member of the Baptist Temple in Fairmont. She retired from North American Phillips in Fairmont. She made her home in Fairmont all of her adult life. Margaret enjoyed being with her friends and family, listening to gospel, folk and ballroom music, singing, laughing, reading and gathering for holiday meals and festivities. She loved good food, people, dressing up, traveling and watching the news and weather. She had an intuitive mind and stayed sharp until her final days. Her family was the purpose of her life, and she showed unconditional love to her husband Woodrow, daughter Pamela, son John and his wife Debbie. Mrs. Ball was preceded in death by her husband, Woodrow in 2011. Also preceded in death were three brothers, Herbert, Carlos, and Harold Jones, and by two sisters, Juanita Dixon and Glenna Jackson. Those left to cherish her memory include her children; Pamela Ball, John and wife Debbie Ball, a brother, Denny Jones, and two sisters Janice Eller and Evelyn Fulcher. The family would like to recognize those providing in home care and WV Caring for their dedication, kindness and compassion shown to their mother during her time of need. Private burial will be at Beverly Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the Baptist Temple at 430 Morgantown Avenue in Fairmont, WV 26554. Condolences may be left at www.carpenterandford.com.

