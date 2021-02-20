Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Sheriff’s office is looking for 16-year-old Ashley Rae Fortney. According to their Facebook page, they were notified on Saturday that Fortney left her parents home without consent.

“She left information that she had ran away,” the post reads. Detectives are speaking with people who had recent contact with her and following any and all leads.

Fortney is described as a white female, with blonde hair, blue eyes, 5′2″ in height, and 220 pounds. The post states she was last seen wearing a black shirt with a (Nirvana logo), brown sweater, black pants and white shoes.

Sheriff Perry Palmer encourages anyone with information to contact his deputies. The Sheriff’s Department number is 304-291-7260, Detectives Office is 304-291-7218 or you can leave a private message using their Facebook page.

