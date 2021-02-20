Advertisement

Shorthanded No. 19 WVU Holds Off Late TCU Rally, 81-78

Mountaineers improve to 17-3 overall and 11-3 in Big 12 play
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Playing without starting guards Kysre Gondrezick and Madisen Smith down the stretch in the second half, No. 19 WVU has able to hold off a late TCU comeback, 81-78 on senior day.

Gondrezick left the game in the second quarter and Smith exited in the third on crutches. Both were unable to return to action.

Esmery Martinez paced the Mountaineers with a double-double scoring a team-high 21 points with 12 rebounds. K.K. Deans added 15 points and Gondrezick had 14.

Lauren Heard led the Horned Frogs with a game-high 38 points and nine boards. Tavy Diggs had 13.

With the victory, West Virginia improves to 17-3 overall and 11-3 in Big 12 play. TCU falls to 8-11 overall and 3-11 in conference play.

The Mountaineers will be back in action Wednesday night at Iowa State. Tip-off in Ames is set for 7:30 p.m.

