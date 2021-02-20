Advertisement

Tom Merrifield

Jon Thomas (Tom) Merrifield, age 77, of Fairmont passed away February 19th at United Hospital with his family at his side. He was born February 28th 1944. He was the first born son of the late Geraldine Hay Merrifield and H. Lester Merrifield. Jon graduated in 1962 from Barrackville High School. He began his mining career in 1965 at Bethlehem Mine #48 in Barrackville. He retired from Southern Ohio Coal Co. (AEP) as the Safety and Health Manager at the Meigs Division after 40 years in the mining industry. Jon was active in mine rescue competitions winning meets throughout the eastern US. Jon was a former member and president of the Barrackville Lions Club and a 32ndo Mason. Jon really enjoyed being Master of Ceremonies for Christmas in Our Town Parade in Barrackville for many years. Jon’s hobby was woodworking, creating many beautiful projects. He also enjoyed learning and playing music. His greatest joy in life were his five grandchildren and great granddaughter and spending quality time with them and his family. Jon is survived by his wife of 54 years, Regina Dale Vangilder Merrifield. He is survived by his two children, a daughter Amanda Michelle Bunner and husband, Benjamin L. Bunner of Fairmont and a son, Michael Shane Merrifield and his wife Wendy of Walker, Wv. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Hannah Dale Stire and husband Tyler of Fairmont, Paisley Dayne Bunner, Colten Emery Bunner of Fairmont, Mackenna Opal Merrifield, and Mason Merrifield of Walker, Wv, and great granddaughter Miszoura Dale Stire of Fairmont. Jon is also survived by a brother Neal H. Merrifield and wife Donna of Sarasota, Fl and a sister in law, Shirley Kline and husband Leroy of Fairmont. Jon is survived by many wonderful nieces and nephews as well. There will be a private family ceremony. Interment will be at Mount Zion Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, in honor of Jon’s memory, please “Pay it forward” to others in need. Condolences may be left at www.carpenterandford.com.
Tom Merrifield
Tom Merrifield(Tom Merrifield)
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

hearing held
Man charged with murdering grandson’s mother waived hearing
Ryan Casteel
Fairmont man charged after allegedly strangling woman
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice applauds the West Virginia Supreme Court Justices during the...
W.Va. to loosen rules after dip in COVID-19 deaths, cases
Melted snow could freeze back into ice overnight causing slick roads.
DOH prepares for incoming snow
Manley
21-year-old Manley returns home to take reigns of Notre Dame girls basketball

Latest News

Bernice Bennett
Bernice Bennett
Margaret Ball
Margaret Ball
Jasper Sampson Green
Jasper Sampson Green
Leonard Jay Haddix
Leonard Jay Haddix