Tom Merrifield Jon Thomas (Tom) Merrifield, age 77, of Fairmont passed away February 19th at United Hospital with his family at his side. He was born February 28th 1944. He was the first born son of the late Geraldine Hay Merrifield and H. Lester Merrifield. Jon graduated in 1962 from Barrackville High School. He began his mining career in 1965 at Bethlehem Mine #48 in Barrackville. He retired from Southern Ohio Coal Co. (AEP) as the Safety and Health Manager at the Meigs Division after 40 years in the mining industry. Jon was active in mine rescue competitions winning meets throughout the eastern US. Jon was a former member and president of the Barrackville Lions Club and a 32ndo Mason. Jon really enjoyed being Master of Ceremonies for Christmas in Our Town Parade in Barrackville for many years. Jon’s hobby was woodworking, creating many beautiful projects. He also enjoyed learning and playing music. His greatest joy in life were his five grandchildren and great granddaughter and spending quality time with them and his family. Jon is survived by his wife of 54 years, Regina Dale Vangilder Merrifield. He is survived by his two children, a daughter Amanda Michelle Bunner and husband, Benjamin L. Bunner of Fairmont and a son, Michael Shane Merrifield and his wife Wendy of Walker, Wv. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Hannah Dale Stire and husband Tyler of Fairmont, Paisley Dayne Bunner, Colten Emery Bunner of Fairmont, Mackenna Opal Merrifield, and Mason Merrifield of Walker, Wv, and great granddaughter Miszoura Dale Stire of Fairmont. Jon is also survived by a brother Neal H. Merrifield and wife Donna of Sarasota, Fl and a sister in law, Shirley Kline and husband Leroy of Fairmont. Jon is survived by many wonderful nieces and nephews as well. There will be a private family ceremony. Interment will be at Mount Zion Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, in honor of Jon’s memory, please “Pay it forward” to others in need. Condolences may be left at www.carpenterandford.com.

