WVSSAC relaxes COVID-19 restrictions for certain high school sports and activities

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – High school students in West Virginia will be able to participate in certain sports and activities that got pushed back due to COVID-19 restrictions.

This comes after the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission (WVSSAC) voted Friday to waive non-school sanctioned participation for some sports and activities.

Bernie Dolan, executive director of the WVSSAC, announced the following dates and activities: girls basketball (March 13), boys basketball (March 20), baseball (June 5), and softball (May 27). Activity is permitted to resume in those sports after the dates listed.

The WVSSAC also decided that cheerleaders can participate because their season should have been finished by December of last year.

Certain restrictions have been put in place, including no sharing of towels and water bottles and assigned seating for team members.

Also on Friday, Gov. Jim Justice expanded fan attendance at school sporting events -- no longer limiting them to parents and grandparents. As long as attendees are socially distant and wearing masks, the schools may set the capacity.

