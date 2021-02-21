Advertisement

Health officials report 252 new cases of COVID-19, 7 additional deaths in W.Va.

The WV DHHR is reporting 7 new COVID-19 deaths.
The WV DHHR is reporting 7 new COVID-19 deaths.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 252 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Sunday.

It brings the total count to 129,616.

269,392 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 166,186 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials also reported seven additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Sunday bringing the death count to 2,261.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 69-year old female from Logan County, a 73-year old male from Cabell County, a 75-year old male from Kanawha County, a 71-year old female from Monongalia County, a 75-year old male from Monongalia County, a 74-year old male from Hancock County, and a 77-year old male from Logan County.

“As we share this sad news, we pause to remember each West Virginian lost,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our deepest condolences are extended to these families.”

DHHR officials said 8,954 cases are currently active.

According to data from the DHHR, 289 patients are currently hospitalized, 75 patients are in ICU, and 39 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,169), Berkeley (9,570), Boone (1,546), Braxton (769), Brooke (1,993), Cabell (7,683), Calhoun (221), Clay (370), Doddridge (464), Fayette (2,605), Gilmer (702), Grant (1,048), Greenbrier (2,374), Hampshire (1,498), Hancock (2,572), Hardy (1,259), Harrison (4,802), Jackson (1,642), Jefferson (3,575), Kanawha (11,857), Lewis (1,016), Lincoln (1,207), Logan (2,653), Marion (3,611), Marshall (2,975), Mason (1,756), McDowell (1,337), Mercer (4,154), Mineral (2,573), Mingo (2,093), Monongalia (7,778), Monroe (931), Morgan (919), Nicholas (1,160), Ohio (3,593), Pendleton (617), Pleasants (796), Pocahontas (581), Preston (2,505), Putnam (4,132), Raleigh (4,588), Randolph (2,362), Ritchie (607), Roane (489), Summers (696), Taylor (1,073), Tucker (495), Tyler (609), Upshur (1,652), Wayne (2,578), Webster (292), Wetzel (1,064), Wirt (344), Wood (6,944), Wyoming (1,717).

